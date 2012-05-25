DETROIT (AP) -- Records show Detroit pastor and gospel singing icon Marvin Winans' driver's license was suspended and there was a warrant out for his arrest when he was carjacked last week.

The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press report that the state suspended Winans' license May 9 after he failed to pay two December traffic tickets. The News says records show the arrest warrant was issued March 15 for his failure to appear at court for driving on a suspended license.

Winans said in a statement Thursday that notices weren't received because he had changed addresses and that staffers were working to resolve the issues before the carjacking.

Winans, who delivered singer Whitney Houston's eulogy in February, was attacked May 16 while pumping gas in Detroit. Three young men have been charged.

