I'm a huge fan of The CW's Vampire Diaries. Period drama mixed with modern day mayhem -- love it. Vampire anything? Check. But the most intriguing aspect of the show are its hot young stars, and the real-life love story between Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder. Dobrev is just plain lovely. I adored her the look she chose Sunday night for the Teen Choice Awards blue carpet because it is absolutely universally flattering and I truly believe anyone can knock this look off and love it! The star's makeup pro, Kayleen McAdams, tells Us Weekly how she created the look.

"The image we had of Nina was a beautiful Italian girl in the countryside. I wanted her to look innocent with a touch of sex appeal so I gave her a subtle glow on the face and did a disheveled matte black cat eye. I used a sheer matte product on her lips to achieve the nude dark peach shade," McAdams says.

"As a base I used Makeup Forever HD Invisible Cover Foundation, and applied a bit of MAC Pressed Powder on top. I used Benefit Bronzer in Hoola in the cheeks for a subtle sun kissed look. For an all over bronzed glow, I applied St. Tropez Instant Glow Mousse on the body."

"For the eyes, I used a soft mushroom color -- NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Portobello. To create the sexy black cat eye, I lined the top of the lash line with Shiseido The Makeup Accentuating Cream Eyeliner in Deep Black, slightly winging out the line at the corners. Two generous coats of CHANEL Inimitable Mascara in Noir-Black completed the look, and I set her brows with Anastasia Brow Gel."

"Finally, her lips were a sheer, matte dark peach shade with NARS Sheer Lip Tint in Madere," McAdams tells Us.

GET NINA'S LOOK:

Makeup Forever HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $40

MAC Pressed Powder, $23

Benefit Bronzer in Hoola, $28

St. Tropez Instant Glow Mousse, $12

NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Portobello, $33

Shiseido The Makeup Accentuating Cream Eyeliner in Deep Black, $26

Chanel Inimitable Mascara in Noir, $30

Anastasia Brow Gel, $21

NARS Sheer Lip Tint in Aurora, $25

