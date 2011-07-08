Sizzling star Rihanna was forced to cut short a concert in Dallas, Texas on Friday night after a lighting rig caught fire mid-way through the show.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker is currently wowing crowds across the U.S. on her Loud tour, but fans really felt the heat at the American Airlines Arena when a blaze broke out above the stage.

Organizers were forced to bring the set to an early end as sparks started raining down on the platform, prompting security to evacuate the venue, according to Sky News.

The singer, who promised to return to Dallas to finish the show on another date, took to her Twitter.com page after the incident and wrote, "DALLAS!!! We set the stage on FYAH (fire) tonight!!! LITERALLY!!!...I was havin so much fun wit yall (with you all) too!!! I gotta come back man!!"

She later met with production managers to find out the cause of the fire, adding, "Heading into a production meeting to find out exactly what happened!!!"