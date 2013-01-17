PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Diversity is king at the Sundance Film Festival — and queen, too.

For the first time, half of the films featured were made by women.

Festival founder Robert Redford says "diversity is the point" of the independent film showcase. That's further evidenced this year by contributions from 32 countries and 51 first-time filmmakers.

Redford and lead members of his Sundance staff opened the 11-day festival Thursday with a news conference at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah, where the festival has been held since 1981.

The festival begins in earnest Thursday night with screenings of four films. Screenings, workshops, parties and schmoozing will continue through Jan. 27.

