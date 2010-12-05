Blonde ambition!

Emma Stone ditched her signature red locks in favor of a blonder, sleeker 'do at the Trevor Live event in West Hollywood Sunday.

The actress' makeover coincides with her role as Gwen Stacy in the upcoming Spider-Man film, scheduled for release in July 2012.

"My natural hair is blonde, so it's kind of nice," Stone, 22, recently told MTV. "I looked in the mirror and said, 'Oh my god, it's me again! It's been so long!'"

