Reese Witherspoon pleads no contest to disorderly conduct, Jim Toth pleads guilty to DUI

Reese Witherspoon's day in court has come and gone, with virtually none of the drama that surrounded her original April 19 arrest in Atlanta. On Thursday, May 2, the Oscar winner's lawyer, Bruce Morris, appeared in court on her behalf to plead no contest to the disorderly conduct charge that had been leveled against her, TMZ reports. Her husband, CAA agent Jim Toth, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, and was present for the court date.

Witherspoon, 37, who asked the arresting officer if he knew who she was, will reportedly pay just a $213 fine for her infraction. But Toth, 41, will face a harsher punishment.

While he didn't receive any jail time for the DUI charge, he has been sentenced to perform 40 hours of community service. Additionally, he must attend an alcohol education program and will be on probation for 12 months.

According to TMZ, the judge told Toth he was lucky the damage wasn't worse. "Consider yourself fortunate you didn't injure your passenger and didn't kill anyone," the gossip site quotes the judge as saying.

The court news comes just hours after Witherspoon's mea culpa on "Good Morning America." Speaking about the arrest on the ABC show, the "Mud" actress said she "literally panicked" when she saw the police officer arresting her husband.

"I told him I was pregnant. I'm not pregnant," she revealed. "I said all kinds of crazy things."

"I was so disrespectful to him," she added of the cop. "I have police officers in my family. I work with police officers every day. I know better. It's just unacceptable."

