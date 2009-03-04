Entertainment Tonight.

Reese Witherspoon speaks out in a new interview about getting over her divorce from Ryan Phillippe and talks about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the interview appearing in the April edition of Elle, Reese says she had to work hard to get past her breakup. "You see a lot of people play this blame game. Blame, blame, blame. You know? And it's a really easy thing to do, and I'm certainly guilty of it. [You have to] look at yourself and go, 'What part of this do I need to own? Which part of this is my responsibility?' And that's the painful work that you have to go through to hopefully get some real life knowledge out of it."

The actress also called the divorce "very humiliating and very isolating." But she adds that "if it's not painful, maybe it wasn't the right decision to marry to begin with." On her current beau Jake, Resse tells Elle: "He's fabulous. He really is a fantastic guy."

She also gives her opinion of the ever-present paparazzi. "Fascination is gonna die off. I honestly know it. But it's just like I keep waiting and waiting, and then it's just more tabloid magazines, and it keeps going. I don't take a shower everyday. I don't put on makeup everyday. I wear a lot of sunglasses, in case you noticed."