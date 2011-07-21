Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Go to Paris for a Honeymoon

By Molly McGonigle

Four months after their March nuptials, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are taking a romantic honeymoon in Paris, according to People.com.

After their wedding, the couple went on a trip to Belize with Witherspoon's kids, Ava, 11, and Deacon, 7, but this time they left the kids at home.

The twosome arrived in Paris on July 21 and immediately hit the department store Printemps before going to their hotel.

Click through to see more photos of Reese and Jim out and about!