When Reese Witherspoon learned she'd be meeting the most fashionable woman in the world -- and a royal, no less! -- she was understandably nervous.

On Friday's episode of Ellen, the 35-year-old This Means War star recalled her July 10 meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, 30. (The Brit had been touring North America with her husband, Prince William, 29.)

"Somebody called me and said, 'We're having a really small fundraiser. Would you want to come over and meet the Prince and Princess?' I was like, 'Yes!'" Witherspoon said. "My husband [Jim Toth] just thought I was so dorky. He was like, 'Why are you so excited?'"

"I must of tried on like six outfits," Witherspoon explained. "I'm meeting a princess! You don't understand. You have to be wearing the right outfit and the whole thing." The New Orleans native eventually settled on an orange dress by Hanii.

Witherspoon added that she would "like to hang out" with Middleton on a more regular basis, but "I'm not sure she wants to hang out with me."

"She was really nice. She was lovely," Witherspoon gushed. "She's so composed. She seems like such a lady and I think it's so nice nowadays to see someone with such nice composure who carries herself so beautifully."

Looking directly into the camera, Witherspoon pleaded with Middleton: "Call me!"

