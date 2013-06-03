Seeing double! Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter Ava turned heads during their recent Paris getaway, looking like twins as they took in the sights and sounds of the City of Lights on Sunday, June 2.

The mother-daughter duo both sported large oversized sunglasses for their daytime wanderings, their distinctive bone structure, blonde hair and matching pouts setting them apart from the crowd of tourists.

Witherspoon, 37, clutched a few shopping bags while Ava, 13, snapped photos of the shops in the Marais quarter. Both women wore jeans and boots for their outing.

Just one day earlier, the pair strode through Los Angeles International Airport looking even more similar with their blonde hair worn down and dark sunglasses firmly in place.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is also mom to son Deacon, 9, with ex Ryan Phillippe, and 8-month-old baby Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth, has previously spoken out about how much Ava's grown up and what a help she's been around the house -- and even on the red carpet!

"She tells me what's cool, what doesn't look good, so it's fun," the Mud actress told ABC of Ava weighing in on her Oscar gown. "We get to do it together."

