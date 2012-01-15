Reese Witherspoon is getting racy!

The 35-year-old This Means War star erased her "girl next door" image at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills Sunday. Wearing a crimson Zac Posen mermaid gown, the actress oozed sex appeal as she glided down the red carpet.

Witherspoon added extra drama with tousled blonde waves and a stack of diamond bangles. The mother-of-two, who wed CAA agent Jim Toth last spring, told E! News co-host Ryan Seacrest she was looking forward to watching Ricky Gervais' opening monologue.

"He's so wrong he's right," Witherspoon explained. "I like it."

