Here comes the bride, all dressed in ... pink!

When Reese Witherspoon walked down the aisle to wed Jim Toth on Saturday, the second-time bride ditched traditional white for her dress.

Instead, the Oscar winner, 35, wore a strapless, pale-pink gown custom-designed by Monique Lhuillier as she swapped vows with Toth at her Ojai, Calif., ranch, the new Us Weekly (out Wednesday) reveals.

Witherspoon paired her dress with satin Jimmy Choo platform sandals (price tag: $645). Her agent hubby Toth, 40, wore a gray Rag & Bone suit.

Did Witherspoon, who divorced Ryan Phillippe in 2007, avoid a two-time bride blunder by eschewing bridal white?

Nah. "White is totally fine, but so are other colors," Julie Raimondi, editor-in-chief of Brides.com, tells Us of Witherspoon's pale-pink choice.

Not that Witherspoon totally avoided that traditional hue during her rustic, country-themed fete. When it came time for the reception (complete with sit-down dinner, dancing and s'mores!) with family and A-listers like Scarlett Johansson and Renee Zellweger, Witherspoon changed into a short white cocktail dress.

