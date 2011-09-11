Reese Witherspoon was hit by a car while jogging on Wednesday, and understandably, she's still shaken up.

"The whole incident really frightened her," a source tells Us Weekly. "It was very scary… She's very lucky. [Now] she's just resting up, but it's been a very scary experience for her and Jim [Toth]."

"The odd thing about all of this is that Reese has always been very afraid of being hit by a car. It's been an ongoing fear of hers," adds the source. "She is always the first person to pull people away from the edge of the curb because she doesn't want them being accidentally hit."

A source told Us that Witherspoon, 35, will not be pressing charges against the 84-year-old woman who struck her wheel she failed to yield at a pedestrian crosswalk.

Fortunately, the mom of two sustained only a cut on her forehead. The Oscar-winner's injuries are not expected to affect her upcoming projects, which include This Means War with Tom Hardy and Mud with Matthew McConaughey.

