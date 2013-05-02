Reese Witherspoon wasn't being facetious when she told Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos she was "saying all kinds of crazy things" when she was arrested for disorderly conduct in Atlanta Apr. 19. On May 2, TMZ obtained dashboard footage of the 37-year-old actress repeatedly angering a police officer who was in the process of arresting her husband, 42-year-old CAA agent Jim Toth.

"Can I say something? I'm pregnant and I need to use the restroom," Witherspoon said while trying to exit the vehicle. Ignoring multiple requests to stay inside the car, Witherspoon then began to berate the officer.

VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon fights with Chelsea Handler on TV

"Do you know my name sir?" the intoxicated actress asked. When the officer said he didn't need to know, the mother of three replied, "You're about to find out who I am!"

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon's happy family

"I have done nothing against the law," the Water for Elephants star later protested. When the officer reminded Witherspoon that she had repeatedly ignored his orders, she became visibly annoyed. "I didn't obey your orders?" she asked incredulously. Witherspoon then warned him, "You better not arrest me!"

During the incident, Witherspoon also told the officer, "You're harassing me as an American citizen . . . I'm allowed to stand on American ground." Toth can be heard on camera telling the officer, "I'm sorry. I had nothing to do with that." When the officer gave Toth a breathalyzer test, the Hollywood heavyweight blew too hard and was asked to try it a second time.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon's best hairstyles ever

Hours before the dashboard footage went viral, Witherspoon apologized for her belligerent behavior on Good Morning America. "I saw [the cop] arresting my husband and I literally panicked. I told him I was pregnant," she recalled. "I'm not pregnant!" The Oscar winner added that she has since apologized to law enforcement officials.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon's body evolution

On May 2, Witherspoon pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and will be required to pay a $213 fine. Toth, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to perform 40 hours of community service. He must also attend an alcohol education program and will be on probation for 12 months.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Reese Witherspoon Gets Handcuffed: "You Better Not Arrest Me!"