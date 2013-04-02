Reese Witherspoon goes brunette, takes son Tennessee to Nashville

Reese Witherspoon brunette Nashville Tennessee Jim Toth husband hair blonde

Better brunette? On the heels of her birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Reese Witherspoon resurfaced in Nashville, Tenn., on March 30 and unveiled a brand new, darker 'do. Wearing a striped sweater and a navy blue coat, the married mother of three carried her 6-month old son, Tennessee, through town.

The famous blonde became a brunette for her role in the upcoming film "The Good Lie," Us Weekly can confirm. In the movie, Jim Toth's wife plays a woman who develops a friendship with refugees during the Sudanese civil war.

The last time Witherspoon went to the dark side, the "Walk the Line" star won the Academy Award for best actress. "It's great to be brunette," she told reporters at the Venice Film Festival in 2004. "Nobody knows who I am. Everybody walks right past me. It's a nice reprieve from my normal self."

