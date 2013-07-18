Reese Witherspoon's summer family vacation! The 37-year-old actress enjoyed a beach trip last week in Destin, Fla. with husband Jim Toth and kids Ava, 13, Deacon, 9, and baby Tennessee, 9 months.

The hands-on mom of three had a big smile on her face while going for a swim with her family on July 10. Witherspoon carried her adorable baby boy in the water, while Toth splashed around with Deacon. Little Tennessee, wearing a red swim shirt, navy trunks and an (appropriate) orange Tennessee cap, clung to the Oscar winner, who styled a low-cut red and blue striped swimsuit, blue cap and shades.

During the vacation, the quintet also enjoyed a sunset cruise on a yacht and went on a bike ride together. Ava and Deacon, Witherspoon's children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, followed behind on their own wheels as Toth pulled baby Tenessee in a carrier behind his bike.

In an interview with Britain's Red magazine in April 2013, Witherspoon joked that welcoming son Tennessee with Toth made her lose her mind. "Ever since I had the baby, I can't remember anything. Serious, this child stole my brain," she said. "[It's] like CNN ticker tape running through my mind at all times . . .'Where is Ava? She's okay. Good. Where is Deacon? He's okay. Good. Where is Tennessee? Is he okay? Yes. Great. Back to Ava . . .' It doesn't stop."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Reese Witherspoon Goes Swimming With Baby Tennessee, Husband Jim Toth: Picture