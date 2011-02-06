Bridal dash!

Looks like Reese Witherspoon may be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later: On Sunday, the star was spotted spending some quality time checking out wedding dresses at the Melrose Avenue boutique of Monique Lhuillier.

The famed designer has crafted gowns for famous brides like Carrie Underwood, Joanna Garcia, Bachelor star Molly Malaney, Odette Yustman and others.

After browsing the wares at the Lhuhillier store, the bride-to-be got a pick-me-up at Le Pain Quotidien.

After less than a year of dating, Witherspoon, 35, accepted beau Jim Toth's proposal in December. And, late last month, she was spotted hunting for bridal gear in Paris -- visiting showrooms of top-end designers like Lanvin, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and others.

CAA agent Toth, 40, popped the question to the "Water for Elephants" star with a four carat, $250,000 Ashoka cut diamond ring from jeweler William Goldberg.

