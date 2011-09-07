Reese Witherspoon is nursing a quarter-sized gash on her forehead after being hit by a car in Santa Monica, Calif., during a late Wednesday morning jog.

The Oscar-winning actress and avid runner, 35, was struck at an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of 20th street and Georgina Avenue. The "Walk the Line" star "suffered minor injuries," according to the police report, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A witness at the accident site tells Us Weekly: "The driver seemed to have not seen her because of a large tree at the intersection. ... [Reese] was lucky, because it could have been much more serious."

The driver, an 84-year-old woman who lives in Santa Monica, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Witherspoon was released from the hospital by Wednesday afternoon, and is recovering at the Brentwood-area home in Los Angeles she shares with husband Jim Toth and her kids Ava, 11, and Deacon, 7.