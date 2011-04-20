Sorry, Jimmy Choo!

When Reese Witherspoon walked down the aisle to wed Jim Toth at her Ojai, Calif. ranch in March, she rocked a pair of $645 Jimmy Choo "Macy" platform sandals.

But when it was time to party, she kicked off those kicks and in favor of something a little more relaxed.

"I changed into cowboy boots," Witherspoon, 35, says during a Thursday appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "From those awful uncomfortable shoes."

The "Water for Elephants" star said that the rustic bash was "small and ... nice. My family, it was great -- kids, dancing!"

The Oscar winner admits to getting "nervous" about throwing the party. "I don't like having birthday parties," she explains. "I like going to parties. I just don't like it when it's about me. Which is so bizarre but ... once I'm there, I'm having the best time and I dance for four hours!"

Confirming Us Weekly's reporting, she dished on the tunes of the night. "I had a country music, bluegrass, rockabilly band and then a DJ."

One thing she and CAA agent Toth, 40, didn't have? An official wedding song.

"[We didn't have] one song -- but tons and tons of country music," the "Walk the Line" actress says. "I'm a big country music fan!"

