Happy honeymooners!

Less than two weeks after tying the knot, newlyweds Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth touched down in Belize for a romantic six-day honeymoon stay.

"They didn't ask for any VIP treatment, walked off the plane like regular tourists, waited in the immigration line and waited to get their bags from the baggage carousel," an eyewitness tells UsMagazine.com of the pair, who brought Witherspoon's two kids, Ava, 11, and Deacon, 7, along for the tropical getaway.

Witherspoon, 35, clad in a white T-shirt, jeans and a brown hat, went nearly unrecognized when the couple touched down in the Central American country April 4.

Adds the witness of the foursome, who browsed gift shops and visited other tourist attractions: "They definitely looked like a happy family. The kids seemed like they had no problem with him around."

Sources close to the newlyweds -- who swapped vows March 26 at Witherspoon's 6-acre Ojai, Calif. ranch -- tell Us they're the perfect match. Says one pal of Toth, 40: "He's a very confident guy who takes care of her."

"[Reese] really wants to be married and have that security with someone," another insider says. "They feel like they've hit the jackpot in this relationship!"

MORE ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Reese Thinks Pink on Her Big Day

Romance Report for April 8: Bellies, Thighs and 'AI'

Who Attended Reese's A-List Wedding?

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: Inside Reese and Jim's whirlwind romance

PHOTOS: How Reese, Jim and her kids make a happy family

PHOTOS: Gorgeous celebrity wedding photos