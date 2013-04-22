Reese Witherspoon needs her friends' support more than ever. Two days after the actress was arrested for disorderly conduct in Atlanta, the Academy Award winner and her husband Jim Toth joined their A-list pals for drinks at New York City's Greenwich Hotel Apr. 21. (Toth was also arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated; he took a field sobriety test and blew a .139, more than 17 times the legal limit.)

After briefly attending the Cinema Society screening of Mud (where she declined interviews), Witherspoon, 37, and Toth, 42, met up with Chelsea Handler, Cameron Diaz, Michael Keaton, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann at the Greenwich Hotel, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. "Nobody was drunk -- it was pretty tame," a source says of the group, who sipped on San Pellegrino instead. "They all seemed really happy. There was no indication that there was anything wrong."

Witherspoon and Toth "were cuddling" and looked "cute," the source adds.

Later that evening, Witherspoon (via her rep) apologized for her behavior in Atlanta. "Out of respect for the ongoing legal situation, I cannot comment on everything that is being reported right now. But I do want to say, I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said," she told Us Weekly in a statement. "It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I'm very sorry for my behavior."

Prior to their joint arrest, a police officer noticed Toth driving in the wrong lane. When the CAA agent was being questioned, Witherspoon became increasingly agitated, according to the police report. At one point, the mother of three "began to hang out the window and say that she did not believe that I was a real police officer."

Once Toth was handcuffed, Witherspoon exited her car and refused to get back in. She resisted as the police officer grabbed her arms and Toth tried to calm his wife down. According to the police report, "I told Mrs. Witherspoon to get back into the car. Mrs. Witherspoon stated that she was a 'U.S. Citizen' and that she was allowed to 'stand on American ground.' I put my hands on Mrs. Witherspoon's arms to arrest her. Mrs. Witherspoon was resistant but I was able to put handcuffs on her without incident due to Mr. Toth calming her down."

The report continued, "Mrs. Witherspoon asked, 'Do you know my name?' I answered, 'No, I don't need to know your name.' I then added, 'right now.' Mrs. Witherspoon stated, 'You're about to find out who I am.' I stated, 'I am not worried about you ma'am.'"

After being jailed briefly, the This Means War actress and Toth were released on bond at 3:30 a.m. ET Friday. Witherspoon's case was scheduled for an Apr. 22 hearing, but it was reset for May 22.

