Entertainment Tonight.

Reese Witherspoon recently revealed to Elle the random way she met her husband, Jim Toth.

"It happened out of the blue," she recalled. "This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me…Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.'"

"Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation," Witherspoon added. "That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

Toth—a talent agent for CAA, which represents the Legally Blonde star—turned Witherspoon's conception of marriage upside-down after the end of her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe.

"Jim said, 'I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is,'" Witherspoon reflected, "'I'm going to take care of you. I'm gonna do this so much that you're gonna get used to it.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I've never had anybody like that in my life."

Witherspoon also touched upon how her life is perceived in the media.

"I want to not perpetuate any more of this kind of garbage that's out there in the media about women falling in love blindly," the 35-year-old actress asserted. "No one's life is perfect, and I'm sick of whatever tabloid stuff or this or that story tries to portray.'

"My life is just as realistic as everybody else's," Witherspoon declared. "Whoever thinks someone has a perfect life, I'm so eager to dispel that."

Elle's full interview with Witherspoon will be available in newsstands January 17th in its February issue.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Nick Cannon Hospitalized For Kidney Failure

Hugh Jackman to Play Houdini on Broadway