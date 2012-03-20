Reese Witherspoon Reportedly Pregnant With Third Child

Reported by Us Weekly

When Reese Witherspoon turns 36 this Thursday, March 22, she'll definitely have something extra to celebrate: A baby on the way! As multiple sources confirm exclusively in the new Us Weekly, the Oscar-winning actress is pregnant with her third child, and her first with second husband Jim Toth, whom she wed last March at her $7 million ranch in Ojai, Calif., after over a year of dating.

PHOTOS: Reese's body over the years

"Reese is right around 12 weeks," one source explains, adding that the "This Means War" star is "not planning to announce it."

The baby-to-be will join older siblings Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8, Witherspoon's kids with first husband Ryan Phillippe, from whom she split in 2006 after seven years of marriage. Pals of Witherspoon and high-powered CAA agent Toth, 41, aren't shocked by the happy news. "Reese and Jim have been trying to get pregnant," one friend says.

PHOTOS: Reese, Jim and her kids -- happy family!

And now that the A-list couple are breaking the news to a small circle of friends, their baby joy is obvious.

"The timing is right," one source says. "She's so happy!"

PHOTOS: Reese and Jim's whirlwind courtship

For much more on Witherspoon's pregnancy -- how Ava, Deacon and their dad Ryan Phillippe reacted, how Toth is gearing up for first-time fatherhood and Witherspoon's plan for "time off" -- pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday!

Keep clicking to look back at photos of Reese with Jim, Ava and Deacon through the years ...