While some women opt for a fringe as a quick and easy way to spice up their 'do, actress Reese Witherspoon recently revealed that her new bangs weren't a flight of fancy. The cut serves a very real purpose: to disguise her recently acquired scar.

Last September, Witherspoon was struck by an 84-year-old driver as she was jogging in Santa Monica. Luckily, Reese escaped the incident with minor injuries, keeping mum on the crash in the months following.

In an interview with "The Graham Norton Show," Reese opens up about the extent of her injuries, revealing that a gash to her forehead prompted her seek out a sleek, new cut.

"I landed right on my head, and I have a scar, hence my new hairdo. I don't remember much about it, but miraculously -- and thank God! -- I am fine," said Witherspoon. "They said I am very hard-headed."

Reese declined to press charges and the driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

