One big happy family? Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe reunited at their son Deacon's football game on Saturday, May 18, in Brentwood, Calif. -- but they weren't alone on the sidelines. Witherspoon, 37, was accompanied by CAA agent hubby Jim Toth, while Phillippe, 38, brought on-again girlfriend Paulina Slagter.

Things could have been awkward among the unlikely foursome, but they appeared to make the best of the afternoon together. Both couples stood clustered in a group near the field, cheering on 9-year-old Deacon and his team. Phillippe's ex was even spotted chatting and laughing with his new love, who looked effortlessly cool in black skinny jeans, a T-shirt, and Converse sneakers.

Witherspoon, for her part, was dressed for the occasion in cropped blue jeans, a pink top, and a brown jacket. Her back-to-blonde locks were hidden under a straw hat, and she carried a simple canvas tote bag on her shoulder. At one point, she and Toth separated from Phillippe and Slagter to take a seat in the grass near other spectators.

The "Mud" actress and her ex, whom she met while filming "Cruel Intentions" in the 1990s, married in 1999 and divorced seven years later in 2006. In addition to Deacon, they share daughter Ava, 13. (Witherspoon also has a nearly 8-month-old son, Tennessee, with Toth; Phillippe is dad to 21-month-old Kailani with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.)

In April, after Witherspoon's and Toth's arrests in Atlanta, Ga., the couple's kids stayed with their dad in L.A. while their mom dealt with the fallout from her run-in with the law. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Phillippe was unfazed by the incident and cared only that it didn't hurt their children. "Ryan doesn't care what she does," the insider explained. "It's about the kids."

Indeed, the "Straight A's" actor couldn't help but brag a little about his children when Us caught up with him a recent party. "At 13 and 9," he said proudly, "it's pretty much all milestones."

