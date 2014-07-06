How cute? Reese Witherspoon was bursting with pride as she shared an adorable picture of herself and her son Tennessee James, 21 months, via Instagram on Sunday, July 6.

Dressed all in white, with a stylish fedora hat, the 38-year-old mom-of-three held her little boy's hand as she smiled for a picture while enjoying the last moments of her family's holiday weekend in New Orleans.

"Last day of beignets with my boy," the "This Means War" actress captioned the picture, which showed little Tennessee (her son with husband Jim Toth), dressed simply in a pair of red shorts and a white t-shirt with a penguin emblem.

Witherspoon's other children, Deacon, 10 and Ava, 14, from her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillipe, were not photographed.

Last year Witherspoon spoke about how motherhood had changed her for the better, insisting having kids didn’t mean she’d become dull.

"Somebody was saying to me the other day, 'Oh, people get less interesting when they have kids.' I just don't think that's true," she told Elle Magazine.

"Having kids made me clearer about who I was as a woman. I just wanted to exhibit good qualities for my daughter. I was a little competitive before I had kids -- probably really competitive, to be honest," the Election star admits. "It really made me let go of that."

