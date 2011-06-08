Reese Witherspoon to Play Bachelor Party Crasher in Wild New Flick
Newlywed Reese Witherspoon is thinking about weddings again already?
The 35-year-old actress is attached to a new romantic comedy -- "Who Invited Her" -- about a woman who crashes a bachelor party getaway, the Hollywood Reporter reports.
Witherspoon will star and produce the DreamWorks film, based on the pitch from Sascha Rothschild. Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff will also produce the film via their Krasnoff Foster Entertainment banner.
Witherspoon, who starred in "Water for Elephants" alongside Robert Pattinson, is also producing and starring in "This Means War," which also stars Chris Pine and Tom Hardy, and will be released in February.
