Is there another Oscar in the works for Reese Witherspoon?

Maybe so! The 35-year-old actress will star in Devil's Knot, a feature take on the case of the West Memphis Three, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Mara Leveritt's nonfiction book Devil's Knot: The True Story of the West Memphis Three, the intense film revisits the 1993 murders of three 8-year-old boys in Arkansas. Jessie Misskelley Jr., Damien Echols and Jason Baldwin were convicted of the murders; then, after 18 years of incarceration, the men were released from prison in August.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon will play the mother of one of the murder victims. She is at first convinced the convicted men are guilty, then begins to doubt it.

Witherspoon's next film in theaters is This Means War, a comedy costarring Tom Hardy and Chris Pine, which opens Feb. 17, 2012.

