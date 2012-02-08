Reese Witherspoon's biological clock hasn't stopped ticking!

At Wednesday's premiere of her new film, "This Means War," at the Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., the actress, 36, told Us Weekly that she hasn't ruled out getting pregnant again.

"I would love that!" said Witherspoon, who wed CAA agent Jim Toth in Ojai, Calif., last March. Toth is already stepfather to Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8, Witherspoon's kids with ex Ryan Phillippe.

"I'm really happy," gushed Witherspoon, who flaunted her cleavage in a sparkly, low-cut Miu Miu dress with a bustier-like top. "I feel really good and I’m at a really good place in my life."

How does the star, who revealed her impressive bikini bod (and new tattoos!) on vacation last year, stay in shape?

"I work out all the time anyway just to stay healthy," she explained. "I don't believe in crash dieting or anything like that."

As she looks ahead to her 37th birthday, the Oscar winner offered up advice to other hands-on working moms out there. "Every working mother has to balance work and the children and just enjoy it, because it all goes very fast!"