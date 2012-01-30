Tres chic!

Reese Witherspoon and her brand-new bangs hit the red carpet for the This Means War premiere in London Monday.

PHOTOS: Reese's best hairstyles ever

The 35-year-old actress donned a Louis Vuitton mini dress adorned with shimmering green sequins while showing off her legs in the number's swingy ruffled skirt paired with towering black Christian Louboutin heels.

PHOTOS: See Reese and more stars at the Golden Globes

Witherspoon's fun and flirty look pays homage to her character in the upcoming action/comedy flick, where she plays the object of two men's (Chris Pine and Tom Hardy) affection.

Also starring in the movie that hits theaters February 14? Witherspoon's real-life BFF, Chelsea Handler.

PHOTOS: Reese's red carpet evolution

Last week, Witherspoon debuted her fresh set of eye-skimming bangs -- a look that we last saw on her shortly after she and Ryan Phillippe divorced in 2007.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly