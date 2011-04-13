It's industry standard for newlyweds to hold hands on their honeymoon, but when Reese Witherspoon and new hubby Jim Toth headed to Belize post-wedding, the "Water for Elephants" star, 35, grabbed for someone else's fingers.

"Reese held her kids' hands and rushed through the airport!" Witness Paul Schmidt tells Us Weekly about spotting the couple on April 4.

Yep, Toth, 40, and the actress brought her children Ava, 11, and Deacon, 7, (with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe) along on a romantic trip following their March 26 wedding in Ojai, Calif.

While in the sunny South American nation, the foursome bunked in two of director Francis Ford Coppola's luxury resorts -- including the beachside Turtle Inn, where a two-bedroom pavilion runs a hefty $1,850 per night.

"They were so low-key," says a witness. "Most people didn't even know who they were."

