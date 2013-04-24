Entertainment Tonight.

After the highly buzzed DUI arrest last week, OK! Magazine.com reports that Jim Toth, was spotted headed back to work on April 24. A source for OK! claims Toth was seen driving in and entering the building of the Commercial Artists Agency where he works as a talent agent wearing a gray suit, blue and white checked shirt, and navy tie.

Witherspoon was seen back in action a few days earlier than Toth, working the red carpet of the premiere of her new movie, Mud, co-starring Matthew McConaughey on April 21. However, the Legally Blonde actress refused interviews at the premiere and cancelled TV appearances with Good Morning America and Late Night With Jimmy Fallon this week as well as a press junket that had been scheduled to promote Mud which releases on April 26.

Toth and Witherspoon made headlines late last week after both were taken into custody in Atlanta on April 19 while there filming Witherspoon's new movie, The Good Lie. Toth was arrested on suspicion of DUI after reportedly driving in the wrong lane and then failing a field sobriety and breath test. Witherspoon was arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to the police report, Reese told one officer, "You're about to find out who I am ... You are going to be on national news."

Witherspoon later released a statement to ET, saying she was "deeply embarrassed" by what she had said.

A judge confirmed that a court date has been set for Witherspoon for May 22 and Toth for May 23.

