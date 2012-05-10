Reese Witherspoon's parents are locked in a legal battle after the actress' mother accused her husband of bigamy.

RELATED: Hollywood's Best-Dressed Moms

Mary Elizabeth Witherspoon, known as Betty, filed a lawsuit in Davidson County, Tenn., on Tuesday, alleging the "Legally Blonde" star's father John Witherspoon wed another woman while still married to her.

She claims John exchanged vows with Tricianne Taylor on Jan. 14, and Betty is now seeking to have that union annulled. She also states she is still in love with her husband and doesn't want a divorce, according to The Tennessean.

RELATED: Pregnant Reese Witherspoon Recycles Dress, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

In an affidavit filed in court, Betty suggests her 70-year-old husband is suffering from dementia because when she confronted him about Taylor he denied knowing her and did "not remember getting married."

She also alleges he attempted to bring Taylor to their famous daughter's wedding to Jim Toth in California last March, but she wasnt allowed in: "The security officers at the wedding refused to let her in because she was not on the guest list."

RELATED: See Reese and More Stars' Engagement Rings

Betty wants her husband's alleged second marriage to be annulled, she is also asking the court to stop Taylor from removing any of John's assets and to return any vehicles, or other property acquired during the union.