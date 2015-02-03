Channing Tatum, Amy Adams and Reese Witherspoon have landed the coveted cover of Vanity Fair's 21st annual Hollywood issue. But before they made names for themselves on the big screen, these A-listers had adorable childhood nicknames.

The issue features the faces we should be seeing on the Oscars red carpet come Feb. 22, including -- in addition to Channing ("Foxcatcher"), Amy ("Big Eyes") and Reese ("Wild") -- "The Theory of Everything's" Oscar-nominated stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, "Selma's" David Oyelowo, "American Sniper" and "Foxcatcher's" Sienna Miller, "Whiplash's" Miles Teller, "The Imitation Game's" Benedict Cumberbatch and "A Most Violent Year's" Oscar Isaac.

In a video teasing the issue, which hits newsstands on Feb. 5, the actors disclose what they were called growing up.

Reese seems to have the most nicknames as she lists them to Amy, "Baby Spoon, Little Spoon, Fork Knife and Spoon, Reese's Pieces...

Amy reveals that her dad called her "Stinker," and now her husband, Darren Le Gallo, calls her "Tinker."

As expected, Channing's childhood nickname is adorable. "People called me Channimal," he dishes.

Brad Pitt's song he made up to teach people how to say Oyelowo correctly only reinforces the actor's former nickname. "People call me Yellow," the Selma star admits.

Meanwhile, Miles' nickname sounds like a wrestler. "My first nickname was Miles the Masher," the mustachioed actor confesses.

As for Oscar, his friends had a real original nickname: "Grouch." Next up, Eddie says he was called Redders growing up while his co-star, Felicity, was labeled Fluffy.

Sienna had as many nicknames as Reese, revealing that she was called "Gizzy, Gizmo, Sien, Milly and Bug."