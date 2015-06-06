Reese Witherspoon performed her “bend and snap” move from Legally Blonde at a Walmart shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, but added a third step for called “stock” for the attendees. In the movie, Witherspoon’s Elle Woods character claims the “bend and snap” has a “98 percent success rate of getting a man’s attention.” But for the Walmart attendees, she introduced a third step called “stock” to help employees when they’re refilling the megastores’ shelves.

“Bend, and you snap, and you stock!” Witherspoon said before the large Walmart gathering. She then had an employee try it. The man initially looked a little embarrassed by the actress’ invitation, but he then bravely attempted to follow her “bend, snap and stock” move, but not before crossing himself. The employee’s moves were on point, and the entire audience cheered in support of their colleague.

In addition to the Legally Blonde actress, Mariah Carey, Drew Barrymore, Brian McKnight and Rod Stewart also made appearances at the stockholders event, which attracted more than 4,700 Walmart employees.