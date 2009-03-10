LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Keanu Reeves, start your engine.

Reeves will get behind the wheel of a race car to compete in the 35th annual Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach's Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race.

The 10-lap race for charity will be held on a closed 1.97-mile street circuit in downtown Long Beach, Calif., on April 18.

Other celebrity racers include Luke Wilson, Adrien Brody, Tim Daly, Raven-Symone, Jon Hamm, Tyson Beckford, Alex Trebek, Eric Close, Mary Lynn Rajskub and professional skateboarder Danny Way.

Les Unger, Toyota's national motorsports manager, says the race is a "win-win" for everyone because it gives fans a chance to see their favorite performers while offering celebrities an opportunity to give back to children in need.