Reformed Celeb Bad Boys

From DUIs to sex tape scandals, Hollywood types are some of the world's most notorious bad boys. But sometimes these guys turn their backs on their unruly ways and reform their shocking behavior. Don't believe us? Click through to see how celebs have cleaned up their public image, starting with Justin Bieber, who's been redeeming his recent d-bag behavior. After getting nailed for chucking eggs at a neighbor's house in 2014 -- for which he had to cough up $80,000 in restitution to resolve his criminal case -- and his arrest for drag racing in Miami the same year, the Biebs decided to clean up his act. How, you ask? By getting roasted by some of his favorite celebs and publicly apologizing on Ellen.

