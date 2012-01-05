NEW YORK (AP) -- They'll be playing arenas when they tour next month, but on Wednesday night, a regrouped Van Halen provided thrills in a tiny club where a VIP crowd stood elbow to elbow as the storied band played some of their greatest hits including "Jump" and "Panama."

The show was at the famed Café Wha? in New York's West Village. David Lee Roth said that he was "more nervous about this gig than I ever would be in" Madison Square Garden.

Joining him was Eddie Van Halen on guitar, brother Alex Van Halen on drums and Eddie's son Wolfgang on bass.

The group will release "A Different Kind of Truth," their first album with Roth as lead singer since the album "1984," on Feb. 7. The tour also starts in February.