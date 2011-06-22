Love the one you're with!

Kim Kardashian's ex Reggie Bush has found love with a new woman -- who just happens to be the spitting image of his famous ex.

PHOTOS: Kim and Reggie, the way they were

The football star, 26, has been dating model, actress and singer Melissa Molinaro, who became a web sensation this past February thanks to an infectious, pop-music charged "Super C-U-T-E" Old Navy ad, which was played over 1.7 million times on YouTube in its first few weeks.

PHOTOS: More celeb lookalikes!

At the time, observers couldn't get over the Canadian beauty's resemblance to Kardashian, 30. "To me it's extremely flattering. She is a beautiful woman...That's an amazing compliment, Molinaro told E! News of the Kardashian parallels.

Kardashian herself isn't bothered by her ex's new dalliance with a clone. "Kim knows about her and doesn't care," sniffs a source.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Kardashian family's sexy vacation

After the reality star parted ways with Bush for good in March 2010, she famously moved on -- to NFL star Miles Austin, model/Halle Berry ex Gabriel Aubry and finally New Jersey Nets hunk Kris Humphries. She and Humphries, 26, got engaged last month after about six months of dating.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly