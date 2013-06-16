Kim Kardashian's just-born daughter isn't quite ready for her closeup -- but her ex Reggie Bush's baby girl Briseis is! The Detroit Lions running back and fiancee Lilit Avagyan welcomed their first child on May 6, and Briseis made her photo debut in an adorable Father's Day Instagram photo with her famous father.

In the snapshot, a nattily dressed Bush beams in an easy chair as he holds a smiling, dark-haired Briseis (clad in a green striped onesie). "Enjoying my first Father's Day with my family! #blessed," Bush, 28, wrote in the caption.

Us Weekly first broke news of Briseis birth; she weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. "She's amazing," the brand-new dad told Us mid-May. "She's so beautiful. I love her to death. It's just been an amazing experience so far so I'm very excited – just being a father."

Just one day before that sweet photo was posted, Bush's ex-girlfriend Kardashian gave birth to her own daughter with boyfriend Kanye West about five weeks early. The little one's name and other details have yet to be revealed. "I always wish her well," Bush told Us, acknowledging that they're no longer in contact. "Always."

