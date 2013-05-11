If anyone deserves some fun in the sun, it's Regina King. Less than two months after her heartbreaking split with boyfriend of two years Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the 42-year-old actress took a trip to Cancun, Mexico, where she stayed at the Villa del Palmar Resort & Spa with a group of girlfriends.

PHOTOS: Better after breakup

"They are having an incredible time," a source tells Us Weekly of King and her pals. "They've been laughing, relaxing on the beach and enjoying lots of time at the spa." The women have also tried out the cuisines at the resort's various restaurants. King even learned how to make a specialty salsa from one of the chefs, the source says.

King shared several pictures from her girls' getaway via her WhoSay account. "Paradise," she wrote in one caption.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's best bikini bodies

The vacation couldn't come at a better time for King, as TNT canceled her cop drama Southland after five seasons on May 10. Luckily, the single star has been focused on fun during her luxe trip. "They've done tequila tastings, went to a Mayan dance ceremony and did a little shopping on Isla Mujeres," the source tells Us, noting that they spent the majority of their time "relaxing on the beach and at the pool."

When King and Warner split in March (as first reported by Us), the once-wed actress was devastated. "They knew each other forever and then out of nowhere he dumped her," an insider said of the former couple, who'd been friends since their days as child actors on The Cosby Show and 227. "She's still confused and hurt and doesn't know what happened."

PHOTOS: Child stars, then and now

The insider added, "I think it will be a long time before [Regina] opens herself up to someone again."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Regina King Rocks Sexy String Bikini After Malcolm-Jamal Warner Split