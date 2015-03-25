They spent almost every morning together for a decade, chatting about everything you could imagine. But now, there is nothing but crickets between Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa.

During an interview with Hoda Kotb, Regis revealed that he hasn't spoken to Kelly since he left "Live! With Regis and Kelly" in November 2011.

"I haven't seen her, I don't see her. She lived downtown, and now I hear she's on the East Side and, uh, you know," he said.

And, he even said the lack of communication between the one-time co-hosts doesn't bother him. During the conversation, Hoda suggested Regis and Kelly had a good run.

"Yeah, sure," he replied.

It's not known if there is bad blood between the two or if they simply just don't have much in common anymore. Kelly has been open about the radio silence between the two co-hosts, too, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she doesn't see Regis anymore.

You know what they say, those who co-host together don't always stay together.