NEW YORK (AP) -- Regis Philbin is saying goodbye to morning television.

The veteran show-biz personality is making his final appearance as host of "Live! With Regis and Kelly" on Friday. At 80 years old, he is stepping down from the show he has co-hosted for 28 years.

Much of the final week's episodes have been devoted to paying tribute to Philbin. His pal David Letterman even stopped by, and so did Vice President Joe Biden.

Philbin is in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most time logged on the air by a television personality. He's been on more than 17,000 hours.