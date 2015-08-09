In the wake of Frank Gifford's death on Sunday, longtime friend of the family Regis Philbin shared his memories of Gifford and condolences to his family, and recalled how he recently had dinner with Frank and his wife Kathie Lee Gifford days ago.

"My wife Joy and I just had dinner last Saturday night with Frank and Kathie Lee at their lovely home in Connecticut," Regis told ET. "He looked terrific. Handsome, smiling, laughing … it was a great night."

WATCH: Frank Gifford, NFL Hall of Famer and Broadcaster, Dies at 84

Regis shared some memories OF Frank, whose wife, Kathie Lee Gifford, worked alongside Regis for many years as hosts of "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee."

"I've spent most of my life watching Frank. From the time he brought his Southern Cal team into Notre Dame stadium in 1949, I watched him through all those pro football years with the New York Giants and, of course, heard him with Don Meredith and Howard Cosell in calling football games that could never be duplicated again," Regis shared. "That's how good they were."

PHOTOS: Stars We've Lost In Recent Years

"Kathie Lee and I were working together on our 'LIVE' morning show when she started dating Frank. I always loved trying to get her to tell me about her new romance and it wasn't long before we were watching them take their vows in front of close friends in Southhampton," Regis continued. "Frank had a great life and he and Kathie Lee raised two beautiful children, Cody and Cassidy. All of us will miss him terribly."

The Gifford family confirmed Frank's death in a statement to ET, "Frank died suddenly this beautiful Sunday morning of natural causes at his Connecticut home." He was 84.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Celebs gone too soon

Kathie Lee Gifford grateful for outpouring of support after husband Frank's death

Regis Philbin: Kelly Ripa and I don't speak