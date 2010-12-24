Just in time for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan may be off the hook.

Dawn Holland, the fired Betty Ford worker who had claimed rehab resident Lohan assaulted her, is dropping her case against the recovering 24-year-old actress.

"Dawn will not continue to press charges against Lindsay, nor will she be assisting any further in the investigation or prosecution," her attorney Keith Davidson told TMZ Thursday. However, it's still up to the authorities to determine whether Lohan should be prosecuted.

On Tuesday, the Palm Desert Police confirmed that Lohan was the suspect in an incident with chemical technician Holland. Holland had claimed that Lohan attacked her when asked to submit to a breathalyzer test; she also said that she went to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her right hand from the supposed scuffle.

Hours after blabbing her story to TMZ, Holland was fired from the famous rehab facility for violating confidentiality rules.

Her attorney now says she and the Mean Girls star have a lot in common: they're both recovering addicts. Holland does not want "in any way shape or form to do anything that would violate Lindsay's probation or cause an arrest," the lawyer said.

Lohan faced six months in jail if she had been found guilty of the assault, as per a warning from Judge Elden S. Fox, who has been presiding over the star's ongoing probation violation case, which stems from a 2007 DUI.

"A crime has quite simply not been committed by Ms. Lohan," Davidson added.

Lohan is scheduled to leave Betty Ford on Jan. 3.

