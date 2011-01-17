While many celebrities were attending the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper were calling the fire department in Pennsylvania.

A fire broke out at Cooper's mother's Philadelphia-area home on Sunday night while the stars of "Case 39" were there with family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Luckily, the fire was manageable. "It was not a very major fire," a fire official told the Reporter. "We didn't have to use hoses. It was out within a few minutes. Pretty much the fireplace got a little out of control."

"No one was hurt. No one was transported to the hospital," a police department supervisor noted.

