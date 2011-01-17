Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper Escape Golden Globes Night House Fire
While many celebrities were attending the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper were calling the fire department in Pennsylvania.
A fire broke out at Cooper's mother's Philadelphia-area home on Sunday night while the stars of "Case 39" were there with family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Luckily, the fire was manageable. "It was not a very major fire," a fire official told the Reporter. "We didn't have to use hoses. It was out within a few minutes. Pretty much the fireplace got a little out of control."
"No one was hurt. No one was transported to the hospital," a police department supervisor noted.
