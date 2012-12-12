Renee Zellweger has a new man.

The actress, 43, was photographed giving guitarist/producer Doyle Bramhall II a big kiss on the lips in LAX Wednesday, Dec. 12. The couple wore matching black coats, jeans and shades as they walked through the Los Angeles airport together.

The new romance sounds like it was a long time coming.

"They went to college together," a source tells Us Weekly. "It's going really well."

Bramhall, 43, previously dated singer Sheryl Crow in 2011. The two, who were friends for 15 years before dating, met on tour while Bramhall was her guitarist.

Zellweger was last romantically involved with actor Bradley Cooper. The Case 39 costars split in March 2011 after less than two years of dating. Zellweger was infamously married to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005 for four months.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Renee Zellweger Kisses New Man Doyle Bramhall II at LAX