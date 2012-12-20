Romance is in the air -- and airport -- for Renee Zellweger and new boyfriend Doyle Bramhall II.

One week after the 43-year-old actress was photographed giving her guitarist/producer beau a big kiss on the lips at LAX, the affectionate twosome returned to the airport looking just as lovey-dovey as before.

Dressed casually in matching peacoats and sneakers, the couple held hands and gazed adoringly at each other as they made their way through the terminal, luggage in tow.

"They went to college together," a source told Us Weekly of the pair, both University of Texas at Austin alumni. "It's going really well."

Bramhall, who previously dated singer Sheryl Crow in 2011, is the Bridget Jones' Diary star's first known boyfriend since actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she co-starred in the movie Case 39. The pair dated for almost two years before splitting in March 2011. She was also briefly married (for four months) to country crooner Kenny Chesney in 2005.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Renee Zellweger, New Boyfriend Doyle Bramhall II Pack on PDA at LAX