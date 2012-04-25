Happy birthday, Renee Zellweger!

The actress turns 43 Wednesday, and after enjoying a little time away from the spotlight she's primed for her return.

Zellweger hasn't appeared onscreen since her 2010 film My Own Love Song, but her costar Hugh Grant confirmed last week there will be a Bridget Jones 3. Grant told MTV, "I've seen some scripts," Grant said. "They haven't quite hit the nail yet, but they will. They're working on it."

The actress has yet to return to the dating pool, however, after her split with actor Bradley Cooper in March 2011. The Case 39 costars dated for nearly two years before calling it quits.

After putting on the pounds for Bridget Jones's Diary in 2001, taking them off for Chicago in 2002 and putting them back on for Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in 2004, the actress' face has gone through some changes over the years.

One thing has stayed the same for Zellweger the same through the years: Her puckered-up pose!

