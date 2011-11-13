Actor Jeremy Renner struggled with his decision to take over from Matt Damon in the "Bourne" movie franchise after realizing the action film would cost him his anonymity.

"The Hurt Locker" star has landed the lead role in upcoming blockbuster "The Bourne Legacy," the first film in the franchise not to star Damon, and Renner admits he had many sober talks with his agent before he committed to the role, because he realized his simple life would be changed forever on opening weekend.

Renner tells Entertainment Weekly, "This offer wasn't about a movie, this was about a life choice.

"In (new movie) Mission (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol), it's a Tom Cruise movie. (Superhero film) The Avengers is ensemble-y, but it's (Bourne) is a game changer.

"I thought, 'This is going to affect how I walk down the street. It's going to affect what happens when I go into a restaurant.' I can't even believe I'm saying this, but is this going to affect the next 20 years of my life?

"As an artist, am I putting a nail in the coffin of my artistic sensibility?"